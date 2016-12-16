BREAKING Limerick investigation launched over tragic river drowning

AN investigation is underway this Friday after a man entered the River Shannon at Sarsfield Bridge in Limerick and later drowned.

Emergency services, together with Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, Limerick City Fire and Rescue and Gardai were alerted to the incident shortly after 10:10am.

It is understood that the man entered the water at Sarsfield Bridge.

Units from LImerick Marine Search and Rescue and three units from Limerick City Fire and Rescue attended and the rescue boats were launched.

However, it is understood that man was taken underwater and drowned, before he could be rescued. Efforts to get the man buoyant were unsuccessful.

Continue reading below...







An operation, now led by Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, is now underway to recover the man’s remains.

Gardai are interviewing a number of people who witnessed the tragic events unfolding and have also appealed to any other members of the public to contact Henry Street garda Station on 061 212 400.

Helplines in times of need

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Aware 1890 303 302 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 01 601 0000 – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

