ODEON Limerick is this week giving away one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of your choice at their cinema at the Castletroy Shopping Centre.

To be in with a chance, answer the following question and email your answer to competitions@limerickpost.ie by 9am on Monday December 19.

What movie did Brad Pitt star in with Angelina Jolie?

A. Mr and Mrs Smith

B. Seven Years in Tibet

C. Fight Club

