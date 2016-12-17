Grange Church choral concert for SVP

GRANGE Church is the venue the gathers the community for a yearly concert raising funds for St Vincent de Paul and local Social Services.

This season the date is Sunday December 18 at 7.30pm and the theme is ‘Christmas: A Time for Reflection’. We are promised an evening of song, music and readings.

Two choirs will sing, Cór na Nollag and Little Voices choir, accompanied by Nóirín O’Sullivan while Jade Dillon will conduct. One of the organisers, Mary Dillon reports that “this is our 5th year hosting such a fundraiser and it has grown from strength to strength. The generosity of people is overwhelming and performing to a packed church is very uplifting.

“This is an evening of music and song with a collection of readings for all to reflect on the true spirit of Christmas. It is a parish venture with singers from Bruff, Grange and Meanus forming Cór na Nollag adult’s choir and the Little Voices children’s choir”.

They would like as many people as possible to support this beautiful night dedicated to altruism and the proper sanctity of the season.

