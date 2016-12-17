Lighting the way for displaced people

CHRISTIAN AID is asking Limerick people to mark the UN International Day for Migrants, on December 18, by helping the millions of refugees and displaced people fleeing conflict, war and violence around the world.

The overseas aid charity recently launched its ‘Light The Way’ Christmas appeal to raise funds so they can continue to provide critical support to those who have been forced to leave their homes and countries.

Clonlara resident, Alix Tiernan, who works for Christian Aid, said that donations to the Christmas appeal would help them provide much needed aid to refugees and displaced people.

“Just €6 is enough to provide clothes for a person fleeing violence; €13 supplies a week’s worth of hygiene essentials to a family of five in Serbia; €24 will buy clothes and shoes, and €50 will provide seeds and tools for a family to grow food to feed themselves.

“The conflict in Syria alone has forced 4.9 million people to seek refuge in neighbouring countries and every day, thousands of people make life-threatening journeys across the Mediterranean in search of refuge in Europe.

“Christian Aid is responding, in Europe, and in other countries including Syria and Iraq. We are providing immediate basics including food, clean water, warm clothes for the winter, shoes and hygiene kits,” Alix added.

To donate to the Christmas Light The Way appeal, visit www.christianaid.ie/Christmas

