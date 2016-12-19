Crooning with Liam O’Brien and The Million Dollar Band

THE perennial favourite for admirers of music by The Rat Pack, Liam O’Brien’s Crooning for Christmas takes place next Thursday 22 in Dolan’s Warehouse. It’s an expanded operation parading gorgeous singers, a West End star, the sumptuous sound of The Million Dollar Swing Band and songs from Shannon Gospel Choir.

So Liam, who is with you on this travelling tour?

“Shannon Gospel Choir joined us on our fifth anniversary at University Concert Hall years ago and they were happy to be invited back,” the velvet voice says. “They will do three numbers and we’ll do one together.

“They girl singers are wonderful and two have joined Crooning previously, Jessica Bray and Emma Langford. Dora Gola, who’s Polish is new. She did a video piece for Richard Harris International Film Festival and I heard her sing, liked her style – swing music is what I’m looking for.

Continue reading below...







“And we welcome back my great friend Brian McCann, literally just on board having come back from his 10-month tour with a Royal Caribbean ship.”

The title of this concert defines content. Liam promises a programme rich in Rat Pack standards and Christmassy tunes such as ‘Let It Snow’ and ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’. There will be new tunes from Shannon Gospel Choir and of course, from his impressive line out of guest singers.

Who are The Million Dollar Swing Band? Spanish pianist Xavi Gomis, Bryan Meehan on saxophone, John Daly on percussion and their musical director is Peter Hanagan on bass.

Book at www.dolans.ie for Thursday 22, 8pm; Nenagh on Saturday 17.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle