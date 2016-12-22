Jack and Sarah are to stay in Limerick

MOLLY Martens, the woman charged with killing Jason Corbett in the US last year, has failed in her court bid to gain custody of the Limerick man’s children.

Janesboro native Jason Corbett was bludgeoned to death in the North Carolina home where he lived with Martens and his two children from his first marriage.

In the immediate aftermath, Martens launched a court battle to take custody of the two children despite her husband’s wishes that the children should be cared for by his sister in the event of his death.

The children’s mother, Margaret Fitzpatrick Corbett, died in November 2006 after suffering a sudden asthma attack.

Jason’s sister Tracey Lynch and her husband David have been caring for Jack and Sarah since they returned to Ireland after their father’s death.

Earlier this week, an appeals court in the US upheld the decision of Davidson District Court Judge April Wood, who dismissed the application for custody made by Ms Martens.

Molly Martens and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, have been charged with the second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter of Jason Corbett on August 2, 2015.

It is alleged that the Limerick man was struck with a baseball bat and a paving stone by the father and daughter.

According to a post-mortem examination, Mr Corbett (39) died of blunt-force trauma to the head and multiple cuts and skull fractures.

In January of this year, the Molly and Thomas Martens were arrested and charged before being granted bail on $200,000 bonds each, but as yet no trial date has been set.

