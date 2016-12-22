Soccer – Limerick FC to host Sligo on Premier Division return

LIMERICK FC will begin their league season with a home fixture for the sixth season in a row as the Super Blues welcome Sligo Rovers to the Markets Field on Saturday February 25.

Limerick fans won’t be slow to recall the previous meeting between the two clubs, a 3-1 away win at The Showgrounds in October 2015 which helped them to escape automatic relegation from the top flight, although they ultimately dropped after a play-off defeat to Finn Harps.

Martin Russell’s team then have two tough away games in early March, travelling to Derry City and champions Dundalk, before consecutive home fixtures against Bohemians and Finn Harps.

The first Munster derby of the season takes place on April 1 when Cork City visit the Markets Field, while Dundalk will be in town on Saturday May 20.

Limerick’s last four league fixtures see them travel to St Patrick’s Athletic and host Drogheda United and Galway United prior to ending the 2017 Premier Division on October 27 with a trip to Shamrock Rovers, currently managed by ex-Limerick player Stephen Bradley.

The fixtures for the new season were released on Thursday, when it was also announced that three teams will be relegated from the Premier Division next year, with the top flight to be reduced to 10 teams from the current 12, starting from the 2018 season.

LIMERICK FC PREMIER DIVISION FIXTURES 2017

Sat-25-Feb Sligo Rovers (H)

Sun-5-Mar Derry City (A)

Fri-10-Mar Dundalk (A)

Mon-13-Mar Bohemians (H)

Sat-18-Mar Finn Harps (H)

Sat-25-Mar Bray Wanderers (A)

Sat-1-Apr Cork City (H)

Fri-7-Apr St Patrick’s Athletic (A)

Sat-15-Apr Drogheda United (H)

Sat-22-Apr Galway United (H)

Fri-28-Apr Shamrock Rovers (A)

Sat-6-May Sligo Rovers (A)

Sat-13-May Derry City (H)

Sat-20-May Dundalk (H)

Tue-23-May Bohemians (A)

Fri-26-May Finn Harps (A)

Fri-2-Jun Bray Wanderers (H)

Fri-16-Jun Cork City (A)

Sat-24-Jun St Patrick’s Athletic (H)

Fri-30-Jun Drogheda United (A)

Fri-7-Jul Galway United (A)

Sat-15-Jul Shamrock Rovers (H)

Sat-22-Jul Sligo Rovers (H)

Sun-30-Jul Derry City (A)

Fri-4-Aug Dundalk (A)

Sat-19-Aug Bohemians (H)

Sat-2-Sep Finn Harps (H)

Fri-15-Sep Bray Wanderers (A)

Sat-23-Sep Cork City (H)

Sat-7-Oct St Patrick’s Athletic (A)

Sat-14-Oct Drogheda United (H)

Sat-21-Oct Galway United (H)

Fri-27-Oct Shamrock Rovers (A)

