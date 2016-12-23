Best of Limrock indie at Seoda Shows Party

| December 23, 2016

windings-0008448515_10This cheery crew of Limrock legends pictured (Windings) waiting for their Christmas dinner will headline this year’s Seoda Shows Shindig on December 26. Windings will be joined by a electric line-up of the city’s finest indie noiseniks Slow Riot, FONDA and Cruiser with DJ Tom Fitz spinning the Termights classics. Some Limerick musicians will assemble to play the music of The Strokes at some point in the evening.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas happens at Dolan’s on Monday December 26.

Eric Fitzgerald

About the Author ()

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
