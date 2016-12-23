Best of Limrock indie at Seoda Shows Party

This cheery crew of Limrock legends pictured (Windings) waiting for their Christmas dinner will headline this year’s Seoda Shows Shindig on December 26. Windings will be joined by a electric line-up of the city’s finest indie noiseniks Slow Riot, FONDA and Cruiser with DJ Tom Fitz spinning the Termights classics. Some Limerick musicians will assemble to play the music of The Strokes at some point in the evening.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas happens at Dolan’s on Monday December 26.

