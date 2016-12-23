Children’s storytime of turbulent decade 1912-1922

A NEW publication out in time for Christmas, ‘Across an Open Field’ is the first Irish history book written and illustrated by children. Limerick features too with 30 children from 3rd to 5th class in Nicker National School, Pallasgreen contributing.

They are part of a 300 strong group nationally who have pulled together “unique accounts and personal insights into the events of 1912-1922,” according to Emma Eager, speaking for Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership .

Continue reading below...







“Children from Nicker National School were supported in their research by teacher Siobhan English, principal Karen Franklin, writer Mary Branley and artist Ann Donnelly,” continues Eager. “They focused their investigations on local stories and family histories from The Titanic and World War I to the Easter Rising and The War of Independence.

“Over 300 children from ten primary schools across eight counties in Ireland and Northern Ireland investigated global and national happenings, local events and family stories in the 1912-1922 era. The children became action researchers within their own communities during a two-year project led by Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership and funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund.”

‘Across an Open Field’ was launched at Nicker NS a fortnight ago and is available from arts organisation kidsown.ie for €12. Every cent of proceeds will support children’s participation in the arts.

