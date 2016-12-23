A Limerick Christmas Comedy Opera

| December 23, 2016
a-comedy-bertie-1930s

Ray Murphy as Bertie in Bunny Baby Blue

RAY Murphy is well known to music lovers as a drummer with his mainstay band Iron Mountain and other musical projects.

The Limerickman also loves is comedy opera and has created a series of video shorts with working partner Daithí Magnier.

Continue reading below...


Ray (aka Bertie and Ann Clermont) and Daithí (aka Michael Michaelson and Declan Dallas) have an EP of comedy songs due for release. This Christmas Comedy Opera called Je Suis a la Christmas’ with Lady Ann St Clemont feat Luco Apologio is a seasonal costumed mini-opera released just in time for Christmas. Enjoy and Have an Amazing Christmas from all at Limerick Post Newspaper.

 

Tags: , , ,

Category: Comedy, Entertainment, Film, Music, Music Limerick


Comments are closed.

Eric Fitzgerald

About the Author ()

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close