A Limerick Christmas Comedy Opera

RAY Murphy is well known to music lovers as a drummer with his mainstay band Iron Mountain and other musical projects.

The Limerickman also loves is comedy opera and has created a series of video shorts with working partner Daithí Magnier.

Ray (aka Bertie and Ann Clermont) and Daithí (aka Michael Michaelson and Declan Dallas) have an EP of comedy songs due for release. This Christmas Comedy Opera called Je Suis a la Christmas’ with Lady Ann St Clemont feat Luco Apologio is a seasonal costumed mini-opera released just in time for Christmas. Enjoy and Have an Amazing Christmas from all at Limerick Post Newspaper.

