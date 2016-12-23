Win cinema tickets

ODEON Limerick is this week giving away one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of your choice at their cinema at the Castletroy Shopping Centre.

To be in with a chance, answer the following question and email your answer to competitions@limerickpost.ie by 9am on Tuesday January 3, 2017.

In Rogue One a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the….

A. Millennium Falcon

B. Death Star

C. Mos Eisley Cantina

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Local News, News