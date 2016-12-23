Win cinema tickets

| December 23, 2016

star-wars-rogue-one-castODEON Limerick is this week giving away one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of your choice at their cinema at the Castletroy Shopping Centre.

To be in with a chance, answer the following question and email your answer to competitions@limerickpost.ie by 9am on Tuesday January 3, 2017.

In Rogue One a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the….

A. Millennium Falcon

B. Death Star

C. Mos Eisley Cantina

Tags: , , , , , ,

Category: Local News, News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

«

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close