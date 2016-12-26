Music Limerick – The Class of 2016

Limerick Post looks back and celebrates another creative and exciting year in music from Limerick.

Hermitage Green

Hermitage Green will play their biggest show so far in Limerick on Sunday April 30 2017 Live at King John’s Castle. The group regularly sell out their shows at Dolan’s Warehouse and Live at the Big Top, Limerick Milk Market and this debut performance at the castle which is right across the River Shannon from where the band started out is sure to capture the imagination of HG’s huge fan base.

The Limerick band have had a huge 2017 which saw them perform on the Main stage at Electric Picnic in September and to a sold out Olympia Theatre in November. They released their debut studio album ‘Save Your Soul’ in March of this year and will now become the first ever Limerick band to headline King John’s Castle.

Rusangano Family

Limerick and Clare hip hop/world/soul trio Rusangano Family released ‘Let The Dead Bury The Dead’. The album’s overarching theme is moving forward and identity. The band has stated that the album is “a call to redefine success and failure” and a “reminder of the impact individual lives can have on the collective.” Critics declared the album a game changer for Irish hip hop. The record was named Album of the Year on musicblog Nialler9. Expect it to be in the running for a Choice Music Prize in January.

Parliament Square

The band, Brendan Markham (founder member of The Driven) with Colin Bartley (bass), Karol Drea (drums) and Ross Brennan (keys/ guitar) released the catchy earworm ‘As I Have’, a bona fide ready made radio hit with its rock/pop/electronica flavours. From the Bowie influenced ‘Casualties’ to the steel guitar led swing of ‘Silver Sun’, the album is crammed with hook filled quality subversive pop.

Emma Langford

Emma launched her debut EP in June with an impressive live show at Dolan’s.

The EP features the wonderful ‘Tug of War’, a soulful blues song in the truest sense of the word that comes from a place of emotional and physical hunger. It has become inspirational for the many listeners who shared the video.

Slow Riot

Limerick’s Slow Riot has developed from its early Joy Division/ Interpol influences to forging its own dark dynamic pop with a strong statement of intent through singles ‘Absent Dreams’ and ‘Trophy Wife’ and a fine show at this year’s Other Voices festival.

Windings

‘Be Honest and Fear Not’ follows the band’s Choice Prize nominated ‘I Am Not the Crow’ from 2012. As with the previous album the band remains fearless in letting the songs take as long as they need to make their point. The seven and a half minute epic opening track ‘Ambivalence Blues’ kicks off the album and is lyrically a defiant statement of intent and one of the Windings’ finest pieces.

“And if you think respect is overrated

Maybe that’s because you just weren’t meant to get it

And when it comes to meeting new friends – Try not to think of it as making up numbers for your funeral.”

Iron Mountain

Post-rock group Iron Mountain signed a five album deal with German record label Prophecy Productions in January. They released their debut album ‘Europe-wide’ in April.

LF|83

LF|83 is music producer Kevin Walsh who released his debut album ‘Folk Science’ in March. The instrumental album mixes electronic beats and sounds with melodic acoustic instrumentation, using contributions from a diverse collective of Limerick musicians.

Bleeding Heart Pigeons

The Limerick trio from Knockaderry in West Limerick released their debut album. The tracks on the debut album ‘Is’ are epic in stature, but the songs are heartfelt and chart the trio’s emergence from teenage years into early adulthood.

Protobaby

Protobaby, with their original lineup reassembled set about making an EP which turned into the album ‘Cosmic Heart’. The single ‘Popstars’ compares the fickle Irish weather to the even more fickle and unreliable pop music business. ‘Revolution Wanted’ is a glam/punk gem.

Weenz

A three year project to write about his life story became the album ‘Selling You My Sins’. Weenz raps about becoming a minor celebrity, relationship breakdowns, addictions and doing time. Weenz feat Dirt and a backing band of some of Limerick’s finest players owned Electric Picnic on the Electric Circus stage.

Paddy Mulcahy

Mulcahy had been producing music for the last five years, previously as nubus and now under his own name. The Limerickman records and produces ambient piano and electronica, as well as writing music for film and adverts. The ‘Twenty Six’ EP was recorded as a birthday present for his girlfriend. Now it is on release at at www.1631recordings.bandcamp.com/album/twenty-six.

Hedfuzy

On the back of the well received debut album from Hedfuzy in 2015, Pat Byrne the Limerick multi-instrumentalist and main driving force behind the project signed with Northern Irish record label Progressive Gears. The Music Management Company and Record Label will help spread the wold of Hedfuzy further afield in 2017.

Anna’s Anchor

Marty Ryan aka Anna’s Anchor made a video for the lead track ‘Hampton’ from his album ‘Nautical Miles’. The video was filmed by Shane Serrano on location at Fethard Ballroom. The song Marty explained that ‘Hampton’ comes from a sad, angry and unsure time in his family’s history but also has a positive outlook despite all of this.

Wav Mastering

SOAK (aka singer/ songwriter Bridie Watson) won the Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2015 in January for ‘Before We Forgot How To Dream’ out on Rough Trade. The album was mastered here in Limerick by Richard Dowling of Wav Mastering Limerick. Many of the recordings celebrated on this page are also mastered by WAV

Fox Jaw

The Black Light Vignette EP came out in September featuring aggressive groover ‘Hit It Off’ and ‘Do You Want It All’ which was picked up by more than 30 college radio stations in the US and is one of the best things the band has done so far.

Same D4ence

rap trio Same D4ence with producer Deviant & Naive Ted recorded a studio version of ‘A Beauty Named Shannon’ with added guitar and fiddle from Ian Lynch and Cormac MacDiarmada from Dublin folk group Lynched.

‘A Beauty Named Shannon’ deals with the critical regularity of suicide, and attempted suicide in the Shannon waters. In three distinct musical movements, rappers Size, Hazey Haze and MCB take their turns to articulate the consequences of these desperate decisions.

Atlas

LIMERICK musicians Cillian Doheny (Guitars) and Cillian King (Concertina) have a musical friendship since their teens. For the album ‘Affinity’ the duo became housemates in Dublin composition and pre-production for this album took place as they juggled several other projects (Moxie) and studies at university.

A Kickstarter campaign secured funding to record ‘Affinity’ and the record was mastered in Wav Mastering here in the city all resulting in an extraordinary subtle and delicate recording.

The Flag Listeners

The Flag Listeners released their debut single ‘Birds Fly’ in July and a video for the song, shot by Shane Serrano. The plaintive song references Poor Man’s Kilkee and part of the video was shot there. ‘Birds Fly’ is written by Eamonn Hehir and a second track ‘Well Played, Mr. Lemmon’ is written by John Steele.

