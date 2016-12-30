Limerick teen arrested driving scrambler on path to rugby match

| December 30, 2016
The garda bicycle pictured beside the scrambler which was intercepted as fans walked to the Munster Leinster Pro 12 derby of St Stephen's Day

A LIMERICK teenager has been arrested in connection with dangerous driving where he drove a scrambler motorcycle along a crowded footpath.

A tweet from the official Garda Traffic Corp twitter account  showed the off road dirt bike laying on the ground alongside a bicycle.

The incident occurred on St Stephen’s Day as Munster and Leinster fans were making their way to Thomond Park for the crunch Pro 12 derby.

The youth was arrested at 4:15pm by a Garda from Mayorstone in connection with dangerous driving as he intercepted him on the footpath.

The tweet urged people to use their Christmas presents properly and Garda further warned “please do not use off road bike on public roads. Do not use bikes in public parks unless permitted in designated areas.”

