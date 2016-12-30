Limerick teen arrested driving scrambler on path to rugby match

A LIMERICK teenager has been arrested in connection with dangerous driving where he drove a scrambler motorcycle along a crowded footpath.

A tweet from the official Garda Traffic Corp twitter account showed the off road dirt bike laying on the ground alongside a bicycle.

The incident occurred on St Stephen’s Day as Munster and Leinster fans were making their way to Thomond Park for the crunch Pro 12 derby.

The youth was arrested at 4:15pm by a Garda from Mayorstone in connection with dangerous driving as he intercepted him on the footpath.

The tweet urged people to use their Christmas presents properly and Garda further warned “please do not use off road bike on public roads. Do not use bikes in public parks unless permitted in designated areas.”

