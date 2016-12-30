Sensory and ISL matinée for Beauty and the Beast

FOR a third year year, University Concert Hall has the intelligence to present a sensory friendly performance of the SPAR panto, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Friday January 6 at 2pm.

Book at www.uch.ie while you can.

This show will be a little brighter and a little quieter, without any sudden, loud noises. There will also be plenty of room for audiences to move around and get comfortable.

Emma Foote, marketing manager with the concert hall, has more to tell us of this exceptional matinée: “Our sensory show this year will also have an ISL (Irish Sign Language) Interpreter present on stage, which means that the show will be visually accessible for the deaf community and their families that use ISL as their preferred language.

“This performance hopes to provide equal opportunities for Deaf children that use sign language as their first language and for their families.”

On to the beauteous one, Belle and her Beastie, hiding out from rejection in his lonely castle.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ stars Limerick comedian Karl Spain (RTÉ’s Celebrity Operation Transformation) and other newcomers Aoibhin Garrihy (Fair City) and Tom O’Mahony (Damo & Ivor). Fair City’s George McMahon will play the selfie obsessed Gaston who professes to love the beautiful Belle (Leanne Moore) almost as much as he loves himself.

Richie Hayes, such a funny and charismatic performer, plays Gaston’s sidekick Gascraic. West End star, John Brannoch returns to his native Limerick, taking on the role of the Beast and Dame Myles Breen turns out for what will be his 20th year starring in panto. Another partner in crime is Richard Lynch being Monty-esque as he asks Belle to ‘Say Yes to The Dress!’ Let the good times roll.

