Two-tier recovery still being felt outside Dublin region

IRISH workers are still deeply anxious about their future job prospects despite improvements in unemployment rates.

Following the publication of the Aviva Family Finances Report 2016, “45 per cent of respondents to the survey are still worried about losing their jobs, Deputy Niall Collins, Fianna Fail spokesperson on jobs and enterprise said this week

“Decreases in unemployment figures are welcome, but as long as people worry about keeping their jobs, consumer confidence will remain weak,” said the Limerick TD.

“With 40 per cent of people expecting to have pay cuts imposed on them in 2017, there is unease among workers.”

“The General Election earlier this year was fought on a number of issues, most notably the fact that the supposed economic improvement was not being felt outside the Greater Dublin Area.”

“The figures in the Aviva report bear out that concern” he said citing that half of Dubliners agree.

Deputy Collins said that semi and semi-skilled workers as well as those who aren’t working, are less likely to believe that a recovery is underway.

“The Minister for Jobs, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, needs to ensure that jobs are spread evenly across the country, and that they benefit all sections of society, and not just those with a Master’s degree.”

“The Government has a responsibility to all regions of the country, and to all sectors of society.

“A two-tier recovery is being felt, with people in the GDA feeling more of a recovery than those in the west and the south,” concluded Collins.

Category: News