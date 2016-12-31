Christmas reprieve for son of murdered Limerick gang boss

THE son of a murdered Limerick gang boss has been allowed defer a nine month prison sentence for making a false statement to Gardaí until the New year.

Father-of-two, Kieran Keane Jnr, (26) of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen gave a false statement to Gardaí about a car accident in which a woman in her 80s was knocked down and seriously injured.

Keane, whose father was murdered in 2003 at the start of the Limerick gangland feud, pleaded guilty to the charge at Limerick Circuit Court last week.

He told Gardaí his car was stolen when he was actually a front seat passenger at the time of the accident near St John’s Cathedral.

Both himself and the driver fled the scene leaving his car behind.

Garda Aled Harkin told Judge Tom O’Donnell that he trawled through extensive CCTV footage from the area before capturing Keane in the car.

He subsequently admitted making a false statement that his car was stolen from outside his home.

As a result of the crash, Keane needed shoulder surgery, extensive medical treatment and a cast on his arm.

He said that he received the injuries from a fall while out drinking.

Imposing a nine month sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said that Keane lied to Gardaí and then made matters worse by signing a statement before his story was unravelled by Garda Harkin.

However, he granted a defence application to defer the sentence until January 2.

