Six year prison sentence for robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

A MAN who hijacked a taxi and robbed the driver at knifepoint after threatening to kill him and his family, has been jailed for six years at Limerick Circuit Court.

On January 25, 2013, Gerard Ward (40) of Glenma, Croom hired a taxi to take him from Limerick City to his home. He told the driver he didn’t have any money but would pay when he was brought to his mother’s house.

As he was following Ward’s directions to turn on to a remote country lane, the driver swerved into a ditch as he tried to avoid a large puddle. After trying to help free the car, Ward attitude changed and he produced a knife.

He demanded money from the driver and took coins from the car before ordering the driver to pull down his pants. Ward then threatened to kill the driver, his wife and family if he didn’t hand over more money.

He took the driver’s phones and hit the car with an iron bar. He then drove the two of them off towards Croom. After wiping the steering wheel and warning the driver about contacting the Gardai, Ward disappeared into the darkness.

The taxi driver drove straight to Henry Street garda station and notified them of what had happened.

Ward was identified and arrested three days later at his home where the taxi driver’s phones were found. Questioned by Gardaí, he admitted his involvement in the incident.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told that that the taxi driver could not work at night anymore, had suffered financial loss and was left with a psychological and emotional scar from the terrifying ordeal.

In August of last year, while on bail, Ward used a knife in the attempted robbery of a man walking on O’Connell Street. He was intercepted by Gardaí a short distance away and told them he had the knife to peel fruit.

He was arrested again last July after he failed to turn up for court appearances.

In his ruling, Judge O’Donnell said that Ward had previously been jailed for seven years at Cardiff Crown Court for kidnap and robbery charges and that he had appalling record of previous convictions both here and in the UK.

Imposing a total sentence of six years imprisonment, he said that Ward used violence and fear in his attacks and did so while also on bail.

