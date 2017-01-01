Limerick Fringe will launch with 30-something acts

GOOD news for lovers of the performance arts. Limerick is on the cusp of a new festival that will embrace multiple venues and offer  more than 30 shows over three days. Some 130 cast and crew are taking part in this intercontinental venture that will plump the city with entertainment and high concept works. The emphasis is on alternative.

Meet Limerick Fringe, set for March 30 to April 1 – and on the hunt for volunteers. At least 60 are sought: go online to view the impressive line up of performances booked and apply at limerickfringe.com

Expect to work with local, national and international professionals and groups. There’s an eye-boggling diversity in acts.

“Limerick Fringe is completely not for profit,” notes Eva Birdthistle of the seven-strong committee. “We are using seven venues throughout the city over the three days to platform 34 different acts. Performances are being scheduled already and matched with their venues.

“We put a call out and once we had all the submissions in, we decided”.

Partner in life and in this thrill, Simon Thompson of Clown Noir, makes that point that over his recent years touring Ireland, the UK, Denmark and other parts, he made many, many connections with artists. This influenced what Limerick Fringe wants to effect, “to bring quality work to Limerick, and networking and skill sharing for artists”.

“We have contemporary dance, hip hop, theatre, spoken word, comedy, traditional theatre and some really off the wall events”.

From Canada to Australia to Britain, other nation’s products and people will journey here to perform, along with surprises from the Mid-West and beyond.

Eva points to the mix of venues: “The other thing about fringe is that it does not lend itself to traditional venues”. Thus Mother Mac’s for a comedy lounge, Loft Venue at Locke Bar, Dolan’s Upstairs and Warehouse, rooms at Shannon Rowing Club with one for family fringe gigs, No. 1 Pery Square are some.” Reasons to be cheerful, and courage to admire.

