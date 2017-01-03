Competition winners

WELL done to Grace Cameron from the Ennis Road who is the lucky winner of one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of her choice at the Odeon Cinema in Castletroy.

The answer to our competition in the December 31, 2016, edition was Morten Tyldum.

Continue reading below...







Meanwhile, the winner of our film competition in the December 24, 2016, edition was Linda Meaney. The answer to that competition was The Death Star.

Linda is also the lucky winner of one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of her choice at the Odeon Cinema in Castletroy.

More tickets to give away to the Odeon Cinema in this Thursday’s Limerick Post.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Local News, News