New Video for Windings track ‘Boring’
LIMERICK group Windings have released a new video for their track ‘Boring’. It is the third track to be released from the current album Be Honest and Fear Not.
The video, made by Philip Shanahan, was compiled from footage shot during the recording sssions in Attica Audio in Donegal. Boring is a short, sharp attack of a song played with raging Giveamanakick energy and kicks off with a laugh out loud couplet from singer Steve Ryan that will have Glen Hansard ducking for cover
Windings play First Fortnight at The Button Factory, Dublin, on January 14, alongside Overhead, The Albatross and Otherkin.
