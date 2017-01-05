John is spruced up for Christmas tree throwing championship

DISPOSING of the Christmas tree is often an arduous task reserved for when the festive season comes to an end.

But if it’s a speedy dispatch you’re looking for, then you could do worse than take a leaf out of Limerick man John O’Dea’s book.

Last year John reclaimed the Irish Christmas tree throwing championship title when he threw his Christmas tree a winning distance of 8.6 metres, an Irish record he first set in 2014.

This Sunday, January 8, you will have the chance to get rid of your Christmas tree in style at the sixth annual Irish Christmas tree throwing championship at Active Ennis Tim Smyth Park.

People are invited to come break a unique Guinness World Record as well as drop off their Christmas tree for recycling on from 1 to 3pm.

Organised by Clare County Council in conjunction with Active Ennis Sports and Leisure, the sixth annual event is a novel way to turn Christmas tree recycling into a sport, while at the same time raise funds for a needy cause with this year’s proceeds going to Rape Crisis Midwest.

The championship, which is based on age-old lumberjack traditions, sees members of the public competing to achieve the longest distance for throwing a standard 1.5 metre tree.

There will be trophies for the longest throw in various age categories with a trophy for the overall champion. Every participant will also be entered into a draw to win one-year family membership at Active Ennis Leisure Complex.

