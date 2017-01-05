Staff terrorised in Limerick armed robberies

GARDAI are investigating four armed robberies over the Christmas period when a gun and knives were used to threaten terrified staff.

Last Friday, a man entered the Fine Wines off-licence unit in Thomondgate armed with what is believed to have been a handgun.

During the frightening attack, a female staff member was threatened and the culprit escaped on foot with a sum of cash. Gardaí say that the woman was left shaken and upset as a result of the incident.

Sgt Justin McCarthy of the Henry Street Crime Prevention Unit said that the suspect was described as being quite small in height. He had his face covered with a hoody and scarf and was wearing a blue jacket and grey ‘baggy-type’ tracksuit pants.

Mayorstone Gardai are investigating and can be contacted on 061 456980 or 1800 666 111.

Meantime, Gardai in Henry Street are investigating three knifepoint robberies at local business premises over the Christmas period.

Shortly before 8pmon December 23, a man armed with a knife entered Garryowen Stores and threatened staff working in the shop. He escaped on foot with a sum of cash.

Gardai say he was wearing what was possibly a Barcelona or PSG soccer supporters blue and red scarf. He is described as being approximately 5ft 9” in height and speaking with a strong Limerick accent.

The Castletroy branch of Fine Wines was robbed on Tuesday, December 27 at 7pm where again the suspect was armed with a knife and again threatened staff. He also made off with a sum of cash.

On New Year’s Eve, a man entered the Maxol filling station on the Dublin Road and threatened the staff with a knife. He escaped on foot with a sum of cash.

He was wearing a black balaclava along with a two tone grey and blue Adidas top with light blue stripes on the arms and shoulders. He had grey gloves and a grey tracksuit bottom with white stripes, black shoes. He is described as being 5ft 7”in height.

Gardaí say that the robberies may be connected and are appealing for any information. Call 061 212400 or 1800 666 111,

