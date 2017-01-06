Belltable cinema partnership with Irish Film Institute

YIPPEE. Belltable is about to screen world class cinema all year around in partnership with the Irish Film Institute. The Limerick venue is the only one outside of Dublin to secure the deal, exclusive to the cinema within this O’Connell Street art centre.

IFI@Belltable rolls out on Monday 9 next with a big opener, Ken Loach’s Palm d’Or winning ‘I, Daniel Blake’. Join the new cinema club or sample movies one at at time such as the stunning ‘Captain Fantastic’ on Monday January 16. All screenings 8pm.

It is the venue’s programme manager Marketa Dowling who brokered the film deal. “Basically when I started here, when we relaunched Belltable in April 2016, it emerged that a few years back there was the idea that Belltable could show films from the IFI. But the Belltable then closed for so long that it did not go anywhere.”

Determined, she visited the Institute’s director Ross Keane in Dublin for talks and…. ultimately, successful contract.

“The main advantage is that we get films close to their national release in the IFI, shortly after their screening,” says this Czech native who has a strong history working in film herself. “Audiences will see the film as interviews around it are published and talked about on radio and in the papers.

“We also have the knowledge and experience of IFI programmers to bring cultural and arthouse cinema to Limerick. We are the only ones to get this, here in Limerick”.

Look forward to parting with a whole euro to join IFI@Belltable Cinema Club if you wish and cough up €8 per film at your discretion.

Marketa herself is a fan of Jim Jarmusch and is excited at securing his latest, ‘Paterson’ for January 30. Described as a “gentle celebration of small town hopes and dreams”, the hot Adam Driver has the title role.

Book tickets in advance on venue manager website www.limetreetheatre.ie for Belltable, tel. 061-953400.

