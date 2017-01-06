McCarthy refused bail for grandmother’s funeral

LARRY McCarthy (37), the man identified by Gardaí as leader of the McCarthy Dundon criminal gang, was twice refused bail by the Special Criminal Court to attend his grandmother’s funeral.

McCarthy, with addresses on the Old Cork Road and at Cornmarket Villas in Limerick, had sought bail on New Year’s Eve to attend the funeral and pay his respects “in any shape or form”.

He has been in custody after he was charged with threatening to kill Noel Moore at Windsor House, Donoughmore, Limerick on July 28, 2015. He also faces a charge of threatening to cause damage to the home of his sister’s father-in-law.

At previous bail hearings, Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald told the court: “Larry McCarthy is the head of the McCarthy-Dundon organisation.

“He has known links to criminals around the country and to criminals on an international level.

The Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently ruled that the ordinary courts were not suitable to deal with the allegations and McCarthy was remanded in custody to appear at the Special Criminal Court on June 19 next.

Efforts to prevent the trial going ahead centered around a claim that Noel Moore contacted the accused’s father, Larry McCarthy senior, informing him he was not in fear of his son, despite allegedly making an earlier statement to Gardai that he was terrified of the him.

Continue reading below...







Larry McCarthy Junior also faces separate charges at the Special Criminal Court on July 3 alleging that he and two other people threatened to use “unlawful violence” and that he assaulted David Foran at Cornmarket Villas on November 25, 2014.

Objecting to bail, Detective Sergeant John Cleary, said that Mr McCarthy was a “serious flight risk” and there was “potential of interfering with witnesses.”

He added that no condition to bail could be offered to alleviate the Garda fears.

The three judge court refused McCarthy’s application on the basis that “nothing had changed from an application made the week before”.

In July last year, McCarthy was granted an eight-hour release from prison to attend his daughter’s communion despite a strong Garda objection.

Then court heard from McCarthy’s sister that her father-in-law and alleged injured party Noel Moore would not be attending the communion.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News