Appy times at Mungret Park

Limerick City and County Council have developed a new training solution for Mungret Park along with Kompan, who designed and installed the playground and parkland equipment.

The free app, which is called Kompan Sport & Fitness, will create training programmes around the exercise equipment dotted around Mungret Park. The app not only tailors the workout for the person but also fully demonstrates each exercise in time with the user. It can be downloaded for iOS and Android phones.

“The introduction of the app is another way that will allow people to use and enjoy Mungret Park to its fullest potential,” said senior executive engineer with Limerick City and County Council, Tara Flanagan.

“We’ve had great feedback from members of the public about the park since it opened in August. Our vision is that the park is for all, from the young to the old, regardless of fitness levels. The specialist play equipment in the park allows children of varying abilities to enjoy themselves, while the new app will allow tailored training solutions for people using the exercise equipment dotted around the park,” she added.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Category: Local News, News