Neville is seeking submissions on fracking

LIMERICK Fine Gael TD Tom Neville is encouraging members of the public who have an interest in the fracking debate to make a submission to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment, before the February 2 deadline.

“Since I was first elected in 2011, it has been made very clear to me that local people do not want the process of fracking to be permitted to occur in their localities, due to fears about the environment, farming and potential effects to their public health and drinking water,” said Deputy Neville.

“Extreme concern has been raised for a very long time about the damage and harm that fracking could cause in Ireland, and it is hoped that this Bill will prevent this. I would encourage everyone with a view on this important topic to contact the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Climate Action and Environment.”

“The Committee will consider any suitable written submissions received and may decide to invite a number of contributors to public hearings should it be considered necessary,” Deputy Neville concluded.

Continue reading below...







Submissions should be sent not later than Thursday February 2 to Fracking@oireachtas.ie

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Local News, News