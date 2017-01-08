2017 shaping up as a record year for construction activity

LIMERICK Labour Party councillor Joe Leddin has welcomed a series of planning applications and grants of permission for Limerick City.

Christmas week saw significant planning applications for two new housing developments in the Annacotty and Mungret areas. Bloomfield Homes Ltd plans to build 102 housing units in Annacotty while a separate application by Homely Developments Ltd proposes to build 201 housing units in Mungret.

“These applications which were submitted during Christmas week are definite indicators of an improvement in the confidence of builders to start construction on privately owned sites again as a failure to develop suitable sites will now attract new vacant site levies,” Cllr Leddin told the Limerick Post.

“These proposed developments will increase the attractiveness of Limerick as a location for new business and companies who simply cannot source either affordable office space or good quality homes for their employees in Dublin.

“With progress continuing on completing key 2030 strategic sites such as the ‘Gardens’ development on Henry street together with planning permission granted for a mixed development of office, commercial and residential at the former ESB site on Bishops Quay, Limerick is set for significant construction related activity throughout 2017,” he said.

The Council’s Regeneration project is also going up a gear in 2017 with completions expected on Hyde Road, Edward Street, Cliona Park, and Southill delivering hundreds of new social housing for deserving families and individuals.

“All this construction and building activity is also delivering much needed employment opportunities particularly in various trades for those young people completing or considering an apprenticeship,” Cllr Leddin concluded.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Category: Local News, News