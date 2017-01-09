Body of man recovered from River Shannon

THE body of a man has been recovered from the River Shannon this Monday lunchtime following a series of extensive daily searches since before Christmas.

A spokesperson from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service confirmed that a three man volunteer crew recovered the man’s remains from the water at an area known as Meelick Light shortly after 1.30pm.

The remains were brought from the water to the slipway at Atlas Avenue off the Dock Road and transferred to the University Hospital Limerick for formal identification and post mortem examination.

Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service had been conducting two searches per day – including Christmas and New Year’s Day, after two reports of persons seen entering the water in Limerick during December.

Searches have now concluded, the spokesperson confirmed.

