FAI Junior Cup 6th Round televised games announced
AS PART of Aviva’s extension of their sponsorship of the FAI Junior Cup for the 2016 / 2017 season, they have committed to producing TV highlights from the FAI Junior Cup from Round Three onwards. This includes highlights from a select number of games from each round and TV coverage of every game from the Quarter Final to the Final on eir Sport and Irish TV.
The matches selected for coverage for Round 6, the last 32 of the competition, includes the holders and favourites Sheriff YC as they host Usher Celtic at the Clontarf Centre on Friday night under the lights.
There are two Munster derbies that will be captured for TV broadcast from Round 6 as Cork’s Grattan United host Waterford’s Villa FC on Saturday, while on Sunday, last season’s Quarter Finalists Newmarket Celtic host Killarney Celtic.
The three remaining televised games see 2014 finalists Ballynanty Rovers, travel to St. Catherine’s Park in Dublin to take on Rush Athletic, while Limerick’s Abbeyfeale will host Meath’s Navan Cosmos. The final game in from of the cameras will be at Beleek Park as Sligo / Leitrim side Boyle Celtic, travel to take on Ballina Town as both hope to secure a place in the last 16 on the #RoadToAviva.
AVIVA Televised Matches – FAI Junior Cup – 6th Round (Last 32)
Friday 13th January
Sheriff YC v Usher Celtic – Clontarf Centre, 7:30pm
Saturday 14th January
Grattan United v Villa FC – O’Neill Park, 2:00pm
Rush Athletic v Ballynanty Rovers – St. Catherine’s Park, 2:00pm
Sunday 15th January
Abbeyfeale United v Navan Cosmos FC – Riverside Park, 2:00pm
Newmarket Celtic v Killarney Celtic – McDonagh Park, 2:00pm
Ballina Town v Boyle Celtic – Beleek Park, 2:00pm
FAI Junior Cup – 6th Round – FULL DRAW
Ballina Town v Boyle Celtic
Balscadden FC v Donnycarney
Willow Park FC v Ringmahon Rangers
Booth Road Celtic v Regional United
Grattan United v Villa FC
Kilmallock United v Bellurgan United
Sheriff YC v Usher Celtic
VEC FC v Buttevant FC
Rush Athletic v Ballynanty Rovers
Newfoundwell FC v Evergreen FC
Crumlin United v Thurles Town
Abbeyfeale United v Navan Cosmos FC
Peake Villa FC v Cherry Orchard FC
Janesboro FC v Dingle Bay Rovers
Rivervalley Rangers v Carrick United
Newmarket Celtic v Killarney Celtic
Games to be played 13th / 14th / 15th January
