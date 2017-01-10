FAI Junior Cup 6th Round televised games announced

AS PART of Aviva’s extension of their sponsorship of the FAI Junior Cup for the 2016 / 2017 season, they have committed to producing TV highlights from the FAI Junior Cup from Round Three onwards. This includes highlights from a select number of games from each round and TV coverage of every game from the Quarter Final to the Final on eir Sport and Irish TV.

The matches selected for coverage for Round 6, the last 32 of the competition, includes the holders and favourites Sheriff YC as they host Usher Celtic at the Clontarf Centre on Friday night under the lights.

There are two Munster derbies that will be captured for TV broadcast from Round 6 as Cork’s Grattan United host Waterford’s Villa FC on Saturday, while on Sunday, last season’s Quarter Finalists Newmarket Celtic host Killarney Celtic.

The three remaining televised games see 2014 finalists Ballynanty Rovers, travel to St. Catherine’s Park in Dublin to take on Rush Athletic, while Limerick’s Abbeyfeale will host Meath’s Navan Cosmos. The final game in from of the cameras will be at Beleek Park as Sligo / Leitrim side Boyle Celtic, travel to take on Ballina Town as both hope to secure a place in the last 16 on the #RoadToAviva.

AVIVA Televised Matches – FAI Junior Cup – 6th Round (Last 32)

Friday 13th January

Sheriff YC v Usher Celtic – Clontarf Centre, 7:30pm

Saturday 14th January

Grattan United v Villa FC – O’Neill Park, 2:00pm

Rush Athletic v Ballynanty Rovers – St. Catherine’s Park, 2:00pm

Sunday 15th January

Abbeyfeale United v Navan Cosmos FC – Riverside Park, 2:00pm

Newmarket Celtic v Killarney Celtic – McDonagh Park, 2:00pm

Ballina Town v Boyle Celtic – Beleek Park, 2:00pm

FAI Junior Cup – 6th Round – FULL DRAW

Ballina Town v Boyle Celtic

Balscadden FC v Donnycarney

Willow Park FC v Ringmahon Rangers

Booth Road Celtic v Regional United

Grattan United v Villa FC

Kilmallock United v Bellurgan United

Sheriff YC v Usher Celtic

VEC FC v Buttevant FC

Rush Athletic v Ballynanty Rovers

Newfoundwell FC v Evergreen FC

Crumlin United v Thurles Town

Abbeyfeale United v Navan Cosmos FC

Peake Villa FC v Cherry Orchard FC

Janesboro FC v Dingle Bay Rovers

Rivervalley Rangers v Carrick United

Newmarket Celtic v Killarney Celtic

Games to be played 13th / 14th / 15th January

#RoadToAviva

