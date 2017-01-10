Limerick gardai looking to reunite wedding rings with owner

GARDAI in Adare and Newcastle West in Limerick are looking to reunite a pair of wedding rings with their owner after they were discovered in the new playground in Adare during Christmas.

The silver wedding and engagement rings were found at the new playground in Adare over the Christmas period between Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 of December.

Gardai say that the rings were found lying in grass at the playground and are described as “a silver wedding ring and a silver engagement ring with a diamond”. Newcastle West Gardai can be contacted at 069 20650 or 1800 666 111.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News