Limerick gardai looking to reunite wedding rings with owner

| January 10, 2017

While these are not the exact rings found, Gardai in Newcastle West can assist those looking for a set that was lost in Adare over Christmas

GARDAI in Adare and Newcastle West in Limerick are looking to reunite a pair of wedding rings with their owner after they were discovered in the new playground in Adare during Christmas.

The silver wedding and engagement rings were found at the new playground in Adare over the Christmas period between Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 of December.

Gardai say that the rings were found lying in grass at the playground and are described as “a silver wedding ring and a silver engagement ring with a diamond”. Newcastle West Gardai can be contacted at 069 20650 or 1800 666 111.

 

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories.
