Ireland Rugby 7s to train with England and Wales
IRISH RUGBY Men’s Sevens programme continues to build towards the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in June and July and IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy has named a 14 man squad to take part in a two day training camp in Cardiff on Thursday and Friday this week.
The squad will train with the Welsh Men’s Sevens squad on Thursday and the English Men’s Sevens squad on Friday. Both of these teams are currently competing on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with England winning the most recent stage in Cape Town.
Ahead of the camp, Anthony Eddy said;
“This week’s camp will provide the players involved the opportunity to continue to develop their rugby sevens skills in a competitive and challenging environment.
It’s important that the players are building and developing all the time as we build towards the Rugby Europe Grand Prix this summer and the opportunity to train with and against players that are competing on the World Rugby Sevens Series will offer our players the chance to do that.”
Next month, Ireland will welcome England to Dublin where the sides will again train against each other. Ireland will also travel to Portugal for a camp in February.
Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – Wales Training Camp
Jordan Conroy – Buccaneers RFC
Shane Daly – Cork Constitution FC / Munster
Ned Hodson – Cork Constitution FC / Munster
Terry Kennedy – St. Mary’s College RFC / Leinster
Shane Layden – Buccaneers RFC
Conor Lowndes – Galwegians RFC / Connacht
Mick McGrath – Clontarf FC
Steve McMahon – Garryowen RFC / Munster
Harry McNulty – UCD RFC
John O’Donnell – Lansdowne FC
Ed O’Keefe – Galwegians RFC / Connacht
Greg O’Shea – Shannon RFC / Munster
Mark Roche – Lansdowne FC
Nick Timoney – Queen’s University Belfast / Ulster