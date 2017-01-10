Ireland Rugby 7s to train with England and Wales

IRISH RUGBY Men’s Sevens programme continues to build towards the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in June and July and IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy has named a 14 man squad to take part in a two day training camp in Cardiff on Thursday and Friday this week.

The squad will train with the Welsh Men’s Sevens squad on Thursday and the English Men’s Sevens squad on Friday. Both of these teams are currently competing on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with England winning the most recent stage in Cape Town.

Ahead of the camp, Anthony Eddy said;

“This week’s camp will provide the players involved the opportunity to continue to develop their rugby sevens skills in a competitive and challenging environment.

It’s important that the players are building and developing all the time as we build towards the Rugby Europe Grand Prix this summer and the opportunity to train with and against players that are competing on the World Rugby Sevens Series will offer our players the chance to do that.”

Next month, Ireland will welcome England to Dublin where the sides will again train against each other. Ireland will also travel to Portugal for a camp in February.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – Wales Training Camp

Jordan Conroy – Buccaneers RFC

Shane Daly – Cork Constitution FC / Munster

Ned Hodson – Cork Constitution FC / Munster

Terry Kennedy – St. Mary’s College RFC / Leinster

Shane Layden – Buccaneers RFC

Conor Lowndes – Galwegians RFC / Connacht

Mick McGrath – Clontarf FC

Steve McMahon – Garryowen RFC / Munster

Harry McNulty – UCD RFC

John O’Donnell – Lansdowne FC

Ed O’Keefe – Galwegians RFC / Connacht

Greg O’Shea – Shannon RFC / Munster

Mark Roche – Lansdowne FC

Nick Timoney – Queen’s University Belfast / Ulster

