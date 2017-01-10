Limerick football side named to face Clare
NEW Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee, has named his team for his opening game of the 2017 season. Lee, with his management team of, Paudie Kissane, Brian Begley and Ricky Ronayne have named a strong panel for Wednesday nights McGrath Cup clash against Clare at St Patrick’s GAA club grounds at 7.30pm
In what is a huge boost to the side, Monaleen’s Ger Collins returns to the set up and will partner Peter Nash and Danny Neville in a new look half forward line. With Seamus O’Carroll and full forward too, Limerick’s season could get off to a good start that both the team, the panel and Limerick football supporters crave.
Limerick Team: 1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen), 2. Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), 3. Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), 4. Sean O Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen), 5. Paul White (Rathkeale), 6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest) (Captain), 7. Paul Hannon (Newcastlewest), 8. Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), 9. David Ward (Fr Caseys), 10. Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskernry), 11. Ger Collins (Monaleen), 12. Danny Neville (Ballysteen), 13. Sean McSweeney (St Kierans) 14. Seamus O Carroll (Cappagh) and 15. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest).
16 Andrew Ruddle (Newcastlewest) 17. Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), 18. James Bridgeman (St Senans), 19. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford), 20. Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), 21. Bill Creamer (Cappamore), 22. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), 23. Brian Donovan (Monaleen), 24. Barry Lynch (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon), 25. Killian Ryan (Mungret/St Pauls) and 26. James Naughton (St Senans).
