Limerick name unchanged side for Waterford in Mc Grath Cup

NEW Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee has named the same starting fifteen and match panel that was used in their victory over Clare midweek to face Waterford on Sunday.

The management team of Billy Lee, Paudie Kissane, Brian Begley and Ricky Ronayne has released the following team and panel for Sunday’s game in round two of the McGrath Cup in Leymbrien Co Waterford at 2pm.

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen), 2. Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), 3. Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), 4. Sean O Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen), 5. Paul White (Rathkeale), 6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest) (Captain), 7. Paul Hannon (Newcastlewest), 8. Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), 9. David Ward (Fr Caseys), 10. Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskernry), 11. Ger Collins (Monaleen), 12. Danny Neville (Ballysteen), 13. Sean McSweeney (St Kierans) 14. Seamus O Carroll (Cappagh) and 15. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest).

16 Andrew Ruddle (Newcastlewest) 17. Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), 18. James Bridgeman (St Senans), 19. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford), 20. Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), 21. Bill Creamer (Cappamore), 22. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), 23. Brian Donovan (Monaleen), 24. Barry Lynch (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon), 25. Killian Ryan (Mungret/St Pauls) and 26. James Naughton (St Senans).

Category: Gaa, Gaelic Football, Sport