Limerick rotate panel for hurling clash with Cork

| January 13, 2017

THE Limerick senior hurling team to face Cork in the Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster Senior Hurling League this Sunday afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds has been released. The side shows 13 changes from the one which defeated Waterford last weekend in Fraher Field. John Kiely is using the second game of the league, which throws in at 2pm at the Gaelic Grounds, to blood several members of his extended panel.

1.Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), 2 Tom Condon (Knockaderry), 3. Richie English (Doon), 4. Seanie O Brien (Patrickswell), 5. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 6. Barry O Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), 7. Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla), 8. Darragh O Donovan (Doon) 9. Pat Ryan (Doon) 10. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), 11. Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), 12. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), 13. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), 14. Barry Nash (South Liberties) and 15. Kevin O Brien (Patrickswell).

Subs: Nickie Quaid (Effin)(Captain), 17. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 18. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 19. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), 20. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), 21. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), 22. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), 23. James Ryan (Garryspillane), 24. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), 25. Paul Browne (Bruff), 26. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh).

