Captain Fantastic – tipped for an Oscar – will screen at Belltable

| January 14, 2017

CFday25-580.jpg

IFI Monday screenings at Belltable continue this week with ‘Captain Fantastic’, written and directed by Matt Ross.

After living in self-sufficient isolation for a decade, a family of six children have to reintegrate into society after losing their mother to suicide. This thought-provoking and sometimes funny story is led by Viggo Mortensen in the role of the children’s father Ben Cash, with a performance  that is a critics’ favourite to get an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. IFI @ Belltable will screen ‘Captain Fantastic’  on Monday January 16 at 8pm. Tickets from www.limetreetheatre.ie

