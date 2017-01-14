Young Munster face Cashel in Munster Cup Semi Final

Continue reading below...







YOUNG Munster face Cashel this Saturday afternoon in the semi final of the Bank of Ireland sponsored Munster senior cup.

The tie, to kick off at 2.30pm, sees Gearoid Prendergast’s side looking to set up a repeat of last season’s final with Cork Constitution. The current champions, Con, defeated Highfield 31-15 last weekend to set up an end of season finale at Irish Independent Park.

The division 1A side will be strong favourites for the game with Cashel currently in ninth spot in Division 2A of the Ulster Bank League.

However, Cashel’s quarter final win over UCC, sees them as potential giant killers in this game, with Young Munster’s without a competitive fixtures since their loss to Lansdowne at the Aviva Stadium back on December 3.

With a 48-0 win over Kanturk and a 50-3 win over Shannon under their belts, the men from Tom Clifford Park will be looking to set up that final with Cork Con, with a chance to right the wrongs of last season fresh in their minds.

Category: Rugby, Ulster Bank League