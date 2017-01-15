Opinion – Fixing the Fixtures

Continue reading below...







‘FIX the Fixtures’ and not in the illegal gambling kind of way, is the mantra of the newly formed Club Players’ Association.

Declan Brennan, secretary CPA, left, and Micheal Briody, chairman CPA, are pictured at the official launch this week of a player body to be made up of Club players in the GAA, the ones who to this point were not represented by the GPA, the other player organisation that represents the inter county stars.

So, what is the CPA going to look to do? Well, here is a quote:

“The single biggest issue concerning GAA players is Fixtures. Players want to play games. They don’t want endless training sessions and 13 month seasons. Players feel they are last in line after administrators, CCC members, coaches and paid managers have all had their say. This is fundamentally a player welfare issue and together, the time has come to address it before we do irreparable damage.”

Fair point, even fairer when backed up with the following: “The underlying principal of the Club Players’ Association is the emotional and physical wellbeing of our players. They deserve the opportunity to train and play meaningful games, in a balanced fixture programme. Our main focus is to fix the fixtures.” Again, no argument here. Best of luck lads.

