Spring showcase of Ireland’s finest in performance arts

JEAN Butler, Eddi Reader, Foil Arms & Hogg, The Three Tenors, Godspell, Opera Theatre Company, Fidget Feet, Mary Black, Katherine Hunka, The Nualas… and more.

Glory be to Apollo, god of the arts, for what is available to Limerick audiences this Spring.

The seat of all this is Lime Tree’s proscenium theatre which kicks off from February 10 with the latest by top selling producer Tommy Marren. Having toured Ireland for three years with the ‘Real McCoy’, his Crokery Hill Club will present ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ for two nights. Built around the surprise arrival of the priest to renew a couple’s 50-year old marriage vows, this playwright’s reputation for uproar and laughs guarantees full houses.

Why a February start? The venue’s marketing manager Gill Fenton: “Because January is taken up with Cyclone Repertory Theatre company arriving to do what they have done for the last four years, presenting adapted and interactive editions of Shakespearean plays that are on the Leaving and Junior Cert curriculae.” Tel. 061-953400 for group bookings.

Onwards with Lime Tree’s roll out of offers and partnerships and highlights.

“This year we have introduced a special theatre ticket price, a new thing that will try to introduce more people to more shows. There are many out there who would only go to a couple in a season, say ‘Educating Rita’ and ‘Tom Crean, Antarctic Explorer’.”

Do the maths: buy two full priced adult tickets for one show and pay for only one of two tickets for another. The other plays included in this any mix of four are ‘Before Monsters were Made’ and ‘Johnny, I Hardly Knew You’, with Jim Nolan.

Dates, times and prices are available in the Spring programme and online at www.limetreetheatre.ie

“The biggest commercial venture were going to undertake is ‘Angela’s Ashes, the Musical’ on from July 6 to the 15th with Pat Moylan,” Gill continues. “They will do the technical shows, previews and full shows here before taking it to Bord Ghais Theatre in Dublin.

“On then to tour the UK and finally, they hope to arrive at the West End. A lot of UK producers are being invited over and they are hoping to get it picked up”.

Lime Tree’s partnership with Dolan’s powerhouse of music and comedy continues. Look ahead to Mary Black at this 510-seater on the South Circular Road on April 28. There is also the major comedy act, ‘Ah Sure, Look it Tour with Dermot and Dave’ (2fm), taking place on April 21.

Look forward to Opera Theatre Company’s ‘Acis & Galatea’ on April 7 and from Northern Ireland Opera, ‘Radamiso’. NIO will be backed by the Irish Chamber Orchestra on May 6 for this major production – typical of the ICO’s reach-out in collaborative originality.

Enjoy this 2017 mix of shows, embracing all the arts and ages. You can pick up a joint programme at sister venue Belltable, 69 O’Connell Street.

