Man rescued from River Shannon in Limerick overnight

A MAN has been rescued from the River Shannon in Limerick overnight after he was seen entering the water near Shannon Bridge in the early hours of Monday morning.

The alarm was raised at around 2am this Monday morning when reports were made by members of the public that a man was seen entering the water.

Emergency Services, including An Garda Siochana, Limerick City Fire and Rescue, emergency paramedics with the National Ambulance Service and Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

Swift Water Rescue Technicians with the Fire Service launched FireSwift rescue boat and the man, understood to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water near the Clayton Hotel at Steamboat Quay not far downstream from where Fire Swift is docked.

When the man was brought ashore, he was transferred to waiting paramedics who initially treated him before he was transferred to the University Hospital Limerick.

Helplines

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Aware 1890 303 302 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie – (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Category: Breaking news, News