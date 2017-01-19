Limerick’s Lee prepared for Kerry challenge

Continue reading below...







THE LIMERICK senior hurlers and footballers will both face Kerry this weekend, in a double header at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Limerick senior hurlers will face their Kerry counterparts at 1pm on Sunday in the final group game of the Co-Op Superstore sponsored Munster Hurling League.

The Limerick Senior footballers topped their McGrath Cup pool following a 0-9 to 0-7 win over Waterford in Lemybrien last Sunday. The win against the Deise men sets up a McGrath Cup final meeting with Kerry this coming Sunday at 3pm on the Ennis Road.

With two wins from two under their belts, Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee is looking forward to Sunday’s clash versus near neighbours Kerry.

“It is another competitive game for us. We are aware of how strong Kerry can be, but we also see this as a chance to measure ourselves against one of the best squads in the country. Regardless of who Kerry put on the field, they will be strong. We know too though that we are more than happy to have such a competitive fixture ahead of our league starting,” added Lee.

Limerick will open their league campaign away against Wexford on February 5. With six more games to come in Division Four. Lee is optimistic about the season ahead, as well as knowing that having four home games from seven will be an advantage for his charges.

“It’s our ambition to get back into Division 3. It would be my thinking that Limerick is at the least, a Division three standard side but we know we have to start the league well if we are to be challenging.

“We are also aware that our panel will suffer injuries [Limerick are currently without Seanie Buckley and Ian Ryan] so we know that our 30 plus player panel is going to be stretched at times too. With lads playing Sigerson Cup with their colleges also, we know we need to mind the players in terms of work load and rest,” Lee continued.

With Limerick racking up 2-22 in their opening two games of 2017, coupled with the return of Ger Collins and Seamus O’Carroll to the Senior set up, Lee is hoping that Limerick can play a fast and accurate style of football this season.

“We will be looking to transition the ball from back to front as quickly as we can. We want lads to be able to commit themselves forward and look to shoot when they see that it is on. I know every team is trying to do that and we will have to make sure we are following the right process to do it, but our aim is to be a high scoring side,” Lee concluded.

