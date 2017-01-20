Over 5,000 2nd level students ‘Choose Life’ at Cycle Against Suicide Event in UL

Over 5,000 second level students descended on UL this week to take part in the Cycle Against Suicide Annual Youth Congress and share the message that ‘It’s Okay not to feel Okay’. The event took place over two days, involved 100 schools, and included music acts and inspirational speakers which left all in attendance in no doubt that the future is in safe hands with the energy, enthusiasm and positivity of Irish teenagers today.

Watch this video to get an idea of the amazing atmosphere on campus throughout the event.

Category: Community, News