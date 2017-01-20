The spoken word, a writer’s life, and music

LIMERICK Writers’ Centre presents another performance night at Belltable, featuring writers Donal Ryan, Julian Gough and Michael Durack. Their prose and poetry will be accompanied by Austin Durack on guitar.

Book a seat for Thursday January 26 at 8pm.

Being from Tipperary is the connective tissue between these artists, each of them with strong links to Nenagh and having achieved publishing and critical success.

“From the dark literary landscape of Donal Ryan, to the zany, irreverent but serious prose of Julian Gough to a pastoral mid-twentieth century rural landscape of pre-electric Ireland – with some gentle guitar melodies,” muses Dominic Taylor of LWC, “these three writers will transport you to literary worlds both fictional, real and comic.”

Gough won the BBC National Short Story Award in 2007. He has been shortlisted, twice, for the Everyman Bollinger Wodehouse Prize for comic € Action and represented Ireland in Best European Fiction 2010. He won a Pushcart Prize in the US in 2011 and represented Britain in Best British Short Stories 2012.

Better known to Limerick, the UL based Donal Ryan won Best Newcomer and overall Book of the Year at the 2012 Irish Book Awards; the 2013 Guardian First Book Award and the 2015 European Union Prize for Literature. His second novel, ‘The Thing about December’ was nominated severally for top awards.

Founder of Killaloe Writers Group, Michael Durack has published a memoir, comic verse and much poetry. He has collaborated with his brother, gifted musician Austin, on a programme of poetry and music. Together they have produced two albums, ‘The Secret Chord’ (2013) and ‘Going Gone’ (2015.)

