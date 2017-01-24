Balladeering and poetry pipes to Rabbie Burns Night

THERE’s a warm invitation to all to join with Robbie Burns Night on Wednesday 25 in Bobby Byrne’s Bar after 8.30pm.

Look forward to coal fires, warm haggis, mashed neaps (turnips) and Scotch shortcake to support jovial night of recitation, balladeering, music and storytelling.

Organised annually by Michael Potter and Noel Flannery, you are welcome to dress in tartan and bring an instrument to play.

Let the late and louche Burns do the talking:

“Welcome, feast and revelry/ Tipsy dance and jollity/ Braid your locks with rosy twine/ Dress yourself with garments fine/ Tonight we dance, tonight we dine/ With mad music and strong wine”.

Top that, as this cold month of January wanes.

