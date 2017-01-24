Garda investigating knifepoint robberies

THE knifepoint robbery of a young woman in Limerick last Monday is under investigation by Limerick gardai.

Sergeant Justin McCarthy of the Crime Prevention Office at Henry Street said that detectives are investigating a robbery at Milford Grange, Castletroy at 10.45pm on Monday night last.

“The victim was a 20 year old woman. She was threatened at knifepoint and her phone was stolen. When her assailant tried to search her person the victim resisted and suffered an injury to her arm in the struggle.

Her attacker is described as a lone male who fled the scene.

“He is believed to have escaped in a waiting car and may have had an accomplice”, Sgt McCarthy said.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Henry Street Gardai at 061 212400 or 1800 666 111.

Meantime, a similar type theft is under investigation where culprits approached a 16-year-old teenager, threatened him with a knife and stole his phone stolen.

The incident occurred while the teen was walking in Ros na Ri, Churchill Meadows at 8.55pm on Monday evening last.

Gardai say that the suspects for this theft pulled up alongside the youth in a car.

A male passenger emerged from the vehicle and carried out the theft before the fled in the car which was driven by a female accomplice.

