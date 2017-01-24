Limerick’s Ruth Negga nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role

| January 24, 2017
Ruth Negga in a scene from 'Loving'

Ruth Negga in a scene from ‘Loving’

ACTRESS Ruth Negga, who grew up in Limerick,  is among five nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Loving announced at the 2017 Academy Awards nominations today.

Tags: , , ,

Category: Breaking news, Entertainment


Comments are closed.

Eric Fitzgerald

About the Author ()

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close