Mayor congratulates Limerick’s Ruth Negga on Oscar nomination

Limerick City and County Mayor, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon has congratulated actor Ruth Negga on her Oscar nomination for her role in the film ‘Loving’.

“I was absolutely delighted to hear the news, and all of Limerick is certainly rooting for her,” said Mayor O’Hanlon. “It’s great for Limerick – we’re on the map now in the film industry, especially with our new purpose built Troy Film Studios in Castletroy open for business.”

Displaying his knowledge of cinema through the ages, the Mayor pointed to another famous local actor in commending Negga’s achievements, “Ruth is the second Limerick person to be nominated for an Academy Award. Richard Harris was nominated twice.”

“Ruth has done her family in Dooradoyle and Limerick very proud,” the Mayor said. “I will be writing to her on behalf of the citizens of Limerick to congratulate her on her nomination and the best of luck at the ceremony next month. Win or lose, I would love to invite her and her family to a Mayoral Reception, when her schedule allows,” he concluded.

