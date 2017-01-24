Mayor congratulates Limerick’s Ruth Negga on Oscar nomination

| January 24, 2017

Limerick City and County Mayor, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon has congratulated actor Ruth Negga on her Oscar nomination for her role in the film ‘Loving’.

“I was absolutely delighted to hear the news, and all of Limerick is certainly rooting for her,” said Mayor O’Hanlon. “It’s great for Limerick – we’re on the map now in the film industry, especially with our new purpose built Troy Film Studios in Castletroy open for business.”

Continue reading below...


Displaying his knowledge of cinema through the ages, the Mayor pointed to another famous local actor in commending Negga’s achievements, “Ruth is the second Limerick person to be nominated for an Academy Award.  Richard Harris was nominated twice.”

“Ruth has done her family in Dooradoyle and Limerick very proud,” the Mayor said. “I will be writing to her on behalf of the citizens of Limerick to congratulate her on her nomination and the best of luck at the ceremony next month.  Win or lose, I would love to invite her and her family to a Mayoral Reception, when her schedule allows,” he concluded.

Tags: , ,

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Film, Local News, News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close