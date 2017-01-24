Munster confirm Hart & Farrell capture as Hanrahan returns

| January 24, 2017

KERRY man JJ Hanrahan will return to Munster Rugby next season. Munster Rugby and the IRFU today confirmed that Grenoble’s Chris Farrell, Northampton’s JJ Hanrahan and Racing 92’s James Hart will join the province next season. In other good news for the province, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams and Darren Sweetnam have all signed contract extensions.

