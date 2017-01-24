Ten Munster men make Irish 20’s squad

The Ireland U20 squad, sponsored by PwC has been named by Head Coach Nigel Carolan for the opening rounds of the U20 Six Nations Championship 2017.

The 32 man squad features three players from last year’s campaign, Corinthians and Connacht lock Cillian Gallagher, Shannon and Munster back-row John Foley and Ballynahinch out-half Johnny McPhillips. Foley is joined by 9 other Munster men in the 32 man squad with Young Munster supplying four players to the panel.

Jack Kelly of Dublin University and Leinster has been named as captain.

On selection of the squad, Carolan said:

“As is the nature of Under 20s rugby, we have a new look squad this season, with just a few of last year’s players returning, so it will be a new and exciting challenge for both the players and management.

We had a number of camps before Christmas and the attitude and enthusiasm that the players brought with them to these camps has been extremely positive.

While international rugby at Under 20s level will be new to the most of these players, the majority of them have all come through the IRFU player-pathway and will have worn the green jersey at Under 18 and Under 19 levels.

Several of the squad have also gotten good game time with their provincial A teams in the British and Irish Cup this season, so that should stand to them.

The U20 Six Nations Championship is always an exciting competition, but we’ll be taking it one game at a time and we’re looking forward to getting things under way against Scotland on Friday week.”

Speaking at the announcement of the PwC sponsored U20s side, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said:

“We in PwC are very committed to supporting Irish Rugby principally through our sponsorship of the Under 20 team and we wish them every success for 2017 and in their upcoming Six Nations Championship campaign.”

The Ireland U20s will open their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Friday, 3rd February at the Broadwood Stadium in Glasgow at 8.30pm. They will then travel to Prato to play Italy on Friday 10th February, with a 7pm (local time) kick-off.

Ireland will then play their first home game of the Championship against on Friday 24th February in Donnybrook.

They will face Wales on Saturday, 11th March in Colwyn Bay in northern Wales and will finish off the championship on St. Patrick’s Day against England in Donnybrook, in what will be a double-header with the Ireland Women.

Tickets for the Ireland U20s home games in Donnybrook, which will again be sponsored by Electric Ireland are available now via www.ticketmaster.ie

Ireland U20 Six Nations Squad

Forwards:

Paul Boyle (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

Charlie Connolly (Dublin University / Leinster)

Joey Conway (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster / Munster)

Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins / Ulster)

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

John Foley (Shannon RFC / Munster)

Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

Ronan Kelleher (UCD / Leinster)

Sean Masterson (Corinthians / Connacht)

Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

Rory Mulvihill (UCD RFC / Leinster)

Marcus Rea (Queen’s University / Ulster)

Jack Regan (UCD RFC / Leinster)

Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster / Munster)

Backs:

Rory Butler (Queen’s University / Ulster)

Peadar Collins (Garryowen / Munster)

Liam Coombes (Garryowen / Munster)

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon RFC / Munster)

Colm Hogan (Dublin University / Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC / Leinster)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University / Leinster) Captain

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

Jack Lyons (Young Munster / Munster)

Robert Lyttle (Queen’s University / Ulster)

Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch / Ulster)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC / Leinster)

Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC / Leinster)

Johnny Stewart (Queen’s University / Ulster)

Ireland U20 Six Nations Fixtures

Friday 3rd February 2017

Scotland U20 v Ireland U20, 8.30pm, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow

Friday 10th February 2017

Italy U20 v Ireland U20, 7pm (6pm GMT), Stadio Enrico Chersoni, Prato

Friday 24th February 2017

Ireland U20 v France U20, 8pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 11th March 2017

Wales U20 v Ireland U20, 6.30pm, Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, North Wales

Friday 17th March 2017

Ireland U20 v England U20, 6pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Ireland U20 Management

Head Coach – Nigel Carolan

Assistant Coach – Peter Malone

Scrum Coach – Conor Twomey

Team Manager – Hendrik Kruger

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Martin Kennedy

Physiotherapist – Nicholas Lalor

Performance Analyst – Jim Herring

Masseuse – Gareth Rossi

Equipment and Logistics Manager – Lar Hogan

Media Officer – Sam O’Byrne

