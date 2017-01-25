Making a trailblazing archive of dance come alive again

‘LIVE Archive’ is a special performance of choreography from the archives of the Dublin Contemporary Dance Theatre. It is connecting past achievement to the present practice of pioneering dance members who choreograph work.

The performance is at John’s Square on Saturday 28, 8pm with Dance Limerick as venue.

Original company members Robert Connor, Joan Davis, Mary Nunan and Loretta Yurick explore some of their previous choreographies, working with today’s emerging dance artists. Through this process of bringing their archive back to life, they open themselves up to what can happen when dance artists re-examine their work with less experienced professionals.

The guiding question posed by director/ curator Emma Meehan on this process is: “What happens when dance artists re-investigate their past work with a new generation of dancers?”

Nunan, Connor and others are working with dancers and musicians to explore their 1980s catalogue and bring it to new life.

Jenny Traynor, director of Dance Limerick, makes the observation that January 28 presents “a fantastic opportunity for audiences to see the evolution of contemporary dance and to experience dance as a living, breathing, organic art form.” Tickets €12/€10 from

www.dancelimerick.ie

Category: Arts, Lifestyle