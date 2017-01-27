FAI Junior Cup ties set for TV

AS PART of Aviva’s extension of their sponsorship of the FAI Junior Cup for the 2016 / 2017 season, they have committed to producing TV highlights from the FAI Junior Cup from Round Three onwards. This includes highlights from a select number of games from each round and TV coverage of every game from the Quarter Final to the Final on eir Sport.

The matches selected for television coverage for Round 7, the last 16 of the competition, includes three of the four sides favoured to win this year’s FAI Junior Cup and take the trophy from current holders Sheriff YC.

Second favourites, and last season’s semi finalists, Janesboro, from Limerick, will make the trip to Meath to take on Navan Cosmos trying to secure a place in the last 8 in front of the Aviva cameras.

At the same time in Limerick the television cameras will visit the home of third favourites, Ballynanty Rovers as they host Killarney Celtic. The 2014 beaten finalists will be confident of securing a place in the Quarter Final draw but Killarney have already taken some notable scalps including Clare kingpins Newmarket Celtic in the last round.

Kilkenny side Evergreen FC are the fourth favourites on this year’s #RoadToAviva and their home tie against Westmeath’s Willow Park FC will also be covered on the Aviva highlights package on eir Sport.

The final match to be covered in the last 16 will be Tipperary’s Peake Villa who host Dublin side Crumlin United. The young Villa side will be hoping to progress to the last 8 as the last Tipperary side left in the competition with so many sides from the Premier County contesting big games in FAI Junior Cup in recent years, including 2014 winners St. Michael’s.

Aviva’s FAI Junior Cup highlights show will be broadcast on eir Sport on Sunday 12th February at 1.30pm and again at 10.00pm.

AVIVA Televised Matches – FAI Junior Cup – 7th Round (Last 16)

Sunday 5th February

Evergreen FC v Willow Park FC Kells Road, Kilkenny 2:00pm

Ballynanty Rovers v Killarney Celtic Limerick IT 2:00pm

Navan Cosmos v Janesboro MDL Grounds, Navan 2:00pm

Peake Villa v Crumlin United Tower Grounds, Thurles 2:00pm

FAI Junior Cup – 7th Round – FULL DRAW

Sunday 5th February – Kick Off 2:00pm

Evergreen FC v Willow Park FC

Ballynanty Rovers v Killarney Celtic

Navan Cosmos v Janesboro

Sheriff YC v Villa FC

Donnycarney FC v Kilmallock United

Boyle Celtic v VEC FC

Regional United v Carrick United

Peake Villa v Crumlin United

#RoadToAviva

